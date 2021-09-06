MP launches furious tirade at Boris Johnson after baby forcibly removed from Kabul flight to UK

Boris Johnson said 311 people eligible to come to the UK from Afghanistan through a special resettlement scheme are still in the Central Asian country.The SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford asked the Prime Minister for details of how many candidates for the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap) remained in the country.The Prime Minister told the Commons: “As for the question of how many Arap candidates are remaining I can tell him that the total number is 311, of which 192 responded to the calls that were put out and, I repeat, we will do absolutely everything we can to ensure that those people get the safe passage that they deserve using the levers that I have described.”