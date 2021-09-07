'Wire' actor Michael K. Williams found dead in apartment

Michael K.
Williams, an actor best known for his role as Omar Little on HBO’s “The Wire,” has died at the age of 54.
Williams was found dead in his New York City apartment, a law enforcement official told CNN.
