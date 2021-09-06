'The Wire' Actor Michael K. Williams Dead at 54

'The New York Times' reports that Williams, best known for his role as Omar in the HBO series "The Wire,".

Was found dead in his apartment in Brooklyn, New York.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss, Marianna Shafran of Shafran PR, via CNN.

According to CNN, law enforcement officials said drug paraphernalia was found near his body.

Williams portrayed the iconic character Omar Little in the 2002 series "The Wire.".

He is also known for his roles in HBO shows like "Boardwalk Empire" and "Lovecraft Country.".

Williams had five Emmy nominations throughout his career.

We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, a member of the HBO family for more than 20 years.

, Statement from HBO, via CNN.

While the world is aware of his immense talents as an artist, we knew Michael as a dear friend who was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him.

, Statement from HBO, via CNN