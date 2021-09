Johnson visits care home ahead of social care announcement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a care home ahead of his announcement to raise National Insurance by 1.25% to fund social care.

Accompanied by Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, he paints a mug, plays Connect Four and speaks with residents.

Report by Edwardst.

