SNP aim to hold indyref2 'before end of 2023'

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon reaffirms her party's aim to hold a second independence referendum "before the end of 2023" but only when the COVID crisis has passed.

She asks her fellow MSPs which parliament - "Westminster or Holyrood" - should make choices as to "what kind of country" Scotland wants to be.

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn