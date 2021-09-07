Replacing the Robert E. Lee time capsule

When the Robert E.
Lee statue comes down from Monument Avenue, workers and historians will also remove a 134-year-old copper time capsule, thought to be inside the pedestal on which the 12-ton statue sits.
When the Robert E.
Lee statue comes down from Monument Avenue, workers and historians will also remove a 134-year-old copper time capsule, thought to be inside the pedestal on which the 12-ton statue sits.
Watch VideoA towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, will be taken down on Wednesday as a symbol..
Watch VideoThe Supreme Court of Virginia ruled Thursday that the state can take down an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert..