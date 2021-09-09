Watch North Korea hold midnight military parade

North Korea held a midnight military parade in Pyongyang on September 9, to mark the 73rd anniversary of its founding, the country’s state media reported.
North Korea held a midnight military parade in Pyongyang on September 9, to mark the 73rd anniversary of its founding, the country’s state media reported.
Soldiers wearing hazmat suits marched during North Korea’s celebration of its 73rd anniversary of its foundation. But no missiles..
North Korea held a midnight military parade in Pyongyang to mark the 73rd anniversary of its founding, the country’s state media..