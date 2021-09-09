Lawmakers get rid of statewide school mask mandate

The Kentucky General Assembly has passed a bill that would eliminate the public school mask mandate that was put in place by the Kentucky Board of Education.
Kentucky's teacher of the year is speaking out, urging lawmakers to not end the mask mandate in schools.
With some schools back in session and others just days away from the first bell, the debate over mask mandates is only heating up.