Wake Up Weather

16 WAPT's Chief Meteorologist David Hartman has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

A taste of fall as we head into theweekend, it is gonna feel wonderfulfriday morning temperatures down near60 and we'll repeat that for saturdaymorning.

Look at those low temperatures,nice upper eighties to near 90 with lowhumidity and bright sunshine will feelfantastic early next week, humidityreturns.

Rain, chances return next week.Some of that rain next week may turnout to be heavy.

I'll keep an eye on it.Yeah.