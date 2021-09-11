US Ambassador ‘incredibly grateful’ for Queen’s 9/11 gesture

An American diplomat has said he is “incredibly grateful” after the US national anthem was played during Windsor Castle’s Changing of the Guard ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Acting US Ambassador to the UK Philip T.

Reeker said: “The Special Relationship remains so crucial to all of us.

Speaking for the United States, we have no closer ally, no closer friend, in good times and in bad times.” Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn