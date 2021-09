Uttarakhand landslide debris blocks Rishikesh-Badrinath highway, damages vehicles | Oneindia News

Landslide debris has blocked Uttarakhand's Rishikesh-Badrinath highway; Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani’s sudden resignation; Chief Justice NV Ramana said that the 1975 judgment disqualifying the then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, was a judgment of great courage; The Rajasthan government's IT Department has asked Vodafone Idea Ltd.

To pay ₹ 27.5 lakh to one of its customers.

#Uttarakhand #Landslide #VijayRupani