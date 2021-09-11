9/11 survivor: ‘We’re still struggling’

A British woman who survived the September 11 attack has spoken of her escape from the Twin Towers in New York at a 20th anniversary memorial service at London’s Olympic Park.

Janice Brooks, now 61, encouraged listeners to think about those who lost their lives, adding: "If I can be really indulgent, can I please ask that you spare a thought for all the survivors because we are still struggling.

Report by Buseld.

