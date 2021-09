Women supporting Taliban rule attend college function in Kabul wearing naqab| Oneindia News

Around 300 Afghan women wearing full face veils attended a pro Taliban lecture at a university.

A handful wore blue burqas, which have only a small mesh window to see from, but most wore black niqabs covering most of the face apart from the eyes.

