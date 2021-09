Phone ringing ‘off the hook’ at Emma Raducanu’s former club

The phone has been ringing “off the hook” at Emma Raducanu’s former tennis club in Bromley, according staff, as locals were inspired by her US Open victory.

The teenage tennis sensation’s former coach Matt James described her journey as “the stuff of fairytales” and said: “That’s what excites me, thinking about how this could have an effect on British tennis as a whole.” Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn