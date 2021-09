Emma Raducanu inspires youngsters at local tennis club

Young tennis players receiving lessons at Emma Raducanu’s old training ground have spoken of how the teenage sensation has inspired them to pursue the sport.

Azaria Henry, of Bromley Tennis Club, said: “It makes me feel like I can achieve a lot … maybe one day I could play against her and I could win a grand slam of my own.” Report by Buseld.

