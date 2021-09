Sturgeon wants 'co-operation not confrontation' for indyref2

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says she wants the UK and Scottish governments to reach an agreement in a "spirit of co-operation" over a second independence referendum.

She asserts that an independent Scotland will be an "EU member state".

Report by Edwardst.

