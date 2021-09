Sturgeon confirms plans to vaccinate 12-15 year olds

Following advice from Scotland's CMO (Chief Medical Officer) Nicola Sturgeon confirms plans to vaccinate 12-15 year olds against Covid-19.

Ms Sturgeon also announced that vaccine boosters will be offered from next week alongside the flu jab to many groups across the country, including all adults over 50, as well as frontline health and care workers.

Report by Czubalam.

