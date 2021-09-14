Mass. doctor on whether COVID-19 booster shots will start by next week?

The debate over booster shots escalates just days before the White House hopes to distribute a third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to healthy Americans.
The debate over booster shots escalates just days before the White House hopes to distribute a third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to healthy Americans.
Colorado officials said Monday the state is prepared to start administering COVID-19 booster vaccines to people beyond the..
The approval of booster shots for immune-compromised patients is likely to kick-off a temporary surge in new jabs, but when could..
Residents of Colorado nursing homes could start getting COVID-19 booster shots as early as next week if federal health officials..