2 dead following Sept. 9 shooting near Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs

New information from the Colorado Springs Police Department states detectives are trying to locate 43-year-old Lamar Taylor on two counts of first-degree murder following a September 9 shooting outside the Citadel Mall.

