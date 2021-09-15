Hear from the first all-civilian crew before they go into orbit

CNN’s Rachel Crane sat down with the four space tourists who will take part on a three-day trip into orbit on a SpaceX rocket.
The mission, dubbed Inspiration4, will be the first spaceflight in history to be staffed entirely by non-astronauts.
CNN’s Rachel Crane sat down with the four space tourists who will take part on a three-day trip into orbit on a SpaceX rocket.
The mission, dubbed Inspiration4, will be the first spaceflight in history to be staffed entirely by non-astronauts.
On Sept. 15, 2021, the next batch of space tourists are set to lift off aboard a SpaceX rocket. Organized and funded by..
The International Space Station Expedition 65 crew recorded themselves having a day of ‘weightless fun’ at the end of a long..