Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Make TIME 100 List: 'They Don't Just Opine. They Run Toward the Struggle'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Make TIME 100 List: 'They Don't Just Opine. They Run Toward the Struggle'

"It would be much safer to enjoy their good fortune and stay silent," writes chef José Andrés of friends Meghan Markle and Prince Harry