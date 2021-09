Utah police release body camera video related to Gabby Petito case

Police in Utah released body camera video related to an August 12 call involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.

Police responded after a witness called to report the couple fighting.

An officer later wrote in a report that the incident between the couple did not "escalate to a level of domestic violence, as much as that of a mental health crisis." Full story: https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/region-sarasota-manatee/police-name-boyfriend-person-of-interest-in-disappearance-of-gabby-petito