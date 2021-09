Birth certificate of actress-MP Nusrat Jahan's son reveals father's identity

The speculation over the father of Bengali actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan's newborn son Yishaan J.

Dasgupta has been put to rest by the infant's birth certificate on the website of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Yishaan was born on August 26.

#NusratJahan #NusratJahanbaby #NusratJahan'ssonrevealsfather'sidentity