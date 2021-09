Rahul Gandhi is not the alternative to PM Modi says TMC leader | Oneindia News

Rahul Gandhi is not the alternative to PM Modi, said a TMC leader during the party’s internal meeting.

Senior MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said that it is West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is the face of opposition against Narendra Modi.

