2022 Genesis GV70, raging at VW ID.4 tech and thoughts on a new Lexus LFA | Autoblog Podcast #696

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor James Riswick.

This week, they talk about driving the Genesis GV70, VW ID.4 and VW Taos.

They talk about ways Chevy could "fix" the Camaro.

James ranked all the James Bond films based solely on their starring cars.

Next, they reach in the mailbag and discuss the question, "Do you think Lexus will make a successor to the LFA and, if so, what do you guys think it would be like?" After ruminating on that query, they dip into the mailbag a second time to recommend a sporty crossover to a listener in this week's Spend My Money segment.Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.