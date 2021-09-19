FBI: Body found outside Grand Teton NP consistent with description of Gabby Petito

The FBI announced Sunday afternoon that a body found in a camping area outside Grand Teton National Park is "consistent" with the description of Gabby Petito.
The FBI announced Sunday afternoon that a body found in a camping area outside Grand Teton National Park is "consistent" with the description of Gabby Petito.
Human remains discovered in Teton County, Wyoming, are “consistent with the description of” missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito,..
Authorities discovered the remains of a body they believe to be Gabby Petito, whose disappearance fueled national intrigue, pending..