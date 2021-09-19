Body matching description of Gabby found in Bridger-Teton National Forest: FBI

The FBI on Sunday confirmed it had found a body matching the description of missing traveler Gabby Petito in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest.
The FBI on Sunday confirmed it had found a body matching the description of missing traveler Gabby Petito in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest.
Authorities discovered the remains of a body they believe to be Gabby Petito, whose disappearance fueled national intrigue, pending..
An unidentified body was found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, near where authorities have been search for Gabby..
Searchers found a body in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming during the search for Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, the coroner's..