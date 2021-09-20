German election 2021: Who is Christian Social Union leader Markus Söder?

Söder was a strong contender to replace Merkel to become the conservative CDU/CSU bloc's candidate, but he eventually bowed out to Armin Laschet
Söder was a strong contender to replace Merkel to become the conservative CDU/CSU bloc's candidate, but he eventually bowed out to Armin Laschet
Söder was a strong contender to replace Merkel to become the conservative CDU/CSU bloc's candidate, but he eventually bowed out to..
On September 26 Germans will go to the polls in a federal election to apportion seats in the Bundestag and decide who will succeed..