Stellantis Spotlight September 17, 2021

"Stellantis Spotlight" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at Stellantis.

The top stories for the week ending September 17, 2021, include top rankings for the Dodge and Ram brands in the J.D.

Power APEAL Study; the Jeep® Wrangler 4xe’s plug-in hybrid propulsion system is named to the Wards 10 Best list; and substitute driver Tommy Johnson Jr. scores big for Mopar and Dodge at the Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals Presented by Pennzoil.