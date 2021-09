Energy UK: 'We do not anticipate' customers losing power

Energy UK, a trade association for the energy sector, has said it does not believe customers will be left without power, despite a surge in gas prices threatening the futures of some providers.

Chief executive Emma Pinchbeck said: "Customers should be reassured by the fact that industry and government are talking, there are lots of solutions to where we're spotting problems." Report by Buseld.

