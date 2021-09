Retired doctor arrested at Insulate Britain protest

A retired doctor has been arrested after he glued himself to the A1 as part of an Insulate Britain protest on Monday.

A total of 16 climate activists were arrested on the carriageway, as well as 29 more who occupied a junction on the M25.

Report by Buseld.

