COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds is safe and shows 'robust' antibody response, Pfizer says
Pfizer has announced positive results regarding its COVID-19 trial for children aged 5 to 11.

The biopharmaceutical company says its data shows its vaccine is not only safe but very protective.