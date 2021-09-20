COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds is safe and shows 'robust' antibody response, Pfizer says

Pfizer has announced positive results regarding its COVID-19 trial for children aged 5 to 11.
The biopharmaceutical company says its data shows its vaccine is not only safe but very protective.
Pfizer has announced positive results regarding its COVID-19 trial for children aged 5 to 11.
The biopharmaceutical company says its data shows its vaccine is not only safe but very protective.
Pfizer Says Trial Shows, COVID-19 Vaccine , Is Safe and Effective
for 5 to 11 Year-Olds.
On September 20, Pfizer said..
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for 5-11-year-olds. The company said trials showed the vaccine was safe,..