Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson Duet ‘Respect’ During ‘The Voice’ Premiere | Billboard News
Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson lit up the 'The Voice' stage on Monday, September 20.

But first, Ari stopped by 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' and shared what it was like moving to Los Angeles at age 14 in the hopes of becoming a star.