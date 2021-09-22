House passes bill to avoid government shutdown, suspend debt limit

The House approved legislation to fund the government, suspend its borrowing limit and provide federal disaster and refugee aid.
The House approved legislation to fund the government, suspend its borrowing limit and provide federal disaster and refugee aid.
MONTH.
THE APPROVED PACKAGEWOULD PROVIDE STOPGAPMONEY...EXTENDINFUG NDING ANDKEEPING THE GOVERNMENT OPENTHROUGH DECEMBER 3RD.
THELEGISLATION WAS PASSED BAYVOTE OF 220 -TO - 211... BUTNOW GOES TO THE NASETE WHEREIT COULD FACE AN UPHILL BATTLEE DUTO G-O-P OPPOSIT
And the House passed a bill meant to avert a government shutdown and avoid a debt default.
Watch VideoThe House is expected to vote as soon as Tuesday on legislation to fund the government, provide federal disaster aid and..