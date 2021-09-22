Boris Johnson and Nancy Pelosi bond over Churchill picture

Boris Johnson has admired an "absolutely amazing" picture of Sir Winston Churchill's 1941 Congressional address, which Speaker Nancy Pelosi shared with him upon his arrival at the Capitol building in Washington.

The prime minister said it was a "great honour" to visit the US Congress and assured Ms Pelosi: "We stand by you, shoulder to shoulder with you, in sticking up for our values." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn