Supermodel Linda Evangelista Claims Body Sculpting Procedure Left Her “Permanently Deformed” | THR News

Linda Evangelista, one of the most famous and in-demand supermodels of the 1990s, is opening up about why she's disappeared from the public eye in recent years.
Linda Evangelista, one of the most famous and in-demand supermodels of the 1990s, is opening up about why she's disappeared from the public eye in recent years.
"In the process, I have become a recluse," Linda Evangelista — who was one of the most sought-after supermodels of the 1990s —..
Linda Evangelista has made a startling claim about a beauty procedure which she said left her "brutally disfigured".The Canadian..