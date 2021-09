Emma Raducanu hails Kate Middleton's 'incredible' forehand

US Open Champion Emma Raducanu hails Kate Middleton's "incredible" forehand after facing off at an Lawn Tennis Association event.

She says the Duchess of Cambridge is an "extremely great" role model and that she can learn a lot from them.

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn