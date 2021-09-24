Friday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Diagnostics

Helping drag down the group were shares of Rent-A-Center (RCII), down about 2.7% and shares of GameStop Corp (GME) off about 1.7% on the day.

In trading on Friday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.7%.

Also lagging the market Friday are diagnostics shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Celcuity (CELC), trading lower by about 7.8% and Invitae Corp (NVTA), trading lower by about 5.1%.