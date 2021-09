PM Modi, Joe Biden bilateral followed by Quad: What will leaders announce today? | Oneindia News

Leaders of Quad countries - Australia, India, Japan and the US - will announce new working group on space, a supply chain initiative and a 5G deployment among other things; Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet US President Joe Biden today at the White House; Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will make flex engines mandatory for all vehicles in next 3-4 months.

This and more news at 9 PM.

