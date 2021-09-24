'No one has lost the state of Arizona more than Donald Trump': Berman on Arizona audit

A draft of the sham review of the 2020 election ordered by Arizona Republicans confirmed that Donald Trump lost to President Joe Biden in the state’s critical Maricopa County.
A draft of the sham review of the 2020 election ordered by Arizona Republicans confirmed that Donald Trump lost to President Joe Biden in the state’s critical Maricopa County.
Arizona's Controversial, Election Review, Confirms Biden's Win.
A GOP-led review of the 2020 election in Arizona's largest..
Donald Trump came to Arizona over the weekend to praise Republicans in the state Senate for their insistence on an election audit...