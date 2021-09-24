Who is Happy Kelli? TikTok dance star's attitude is infectious

A dancer is radiating joy on TikTok and going viral because of it.People can't seem to get enough of @happykelli.She rose to internet fame in the midst of the pandemic by providing a bit of frivolous fun during a globally bleak time.But who is @happykelli?.Kelli Erdmann is a professional dancer, choreographer, actress and influencer.With the help of her videographer husband Butler, Erdmann decided to try a popular dance trend called "sticker cutouts" .When she posted the video she had 12 followers.Today, Erdmann has 3.3 million TikTok followers and 1.7 million on Instagram