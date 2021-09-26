THERE'S SOMEONE INSIDE YOUR HOUSE Movie Clip -Lunchroom Debate

THERE'S SOMEONE INSIDE YOUR HOUSE Movie Clip -Lunchroom Debate - Plot synopsis: Makani Young has moved from Hawaii to quiet, small-town Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school, but as the countdown to graduation begins, her classmates are stalked by a killer intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the entire town, terrorizing victims while wearing a life-like mask of their own face.

With a mysterious past of her own, Makani and her friends must discover the killer’s identity before they become victims themselves.

Directed by: Patrick Brice Release date: October 6, 2021 (Netflix)