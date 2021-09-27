House Passes Bill to Protect Abortion Rights

The House of Representatives has passed the Women’s Health Protection Act in a 218-211 vote.

In the face of an onslaught of restrictions on accessing abortion care passed by GOP-held state legislatures, the Women’s Health Protection Act, H.R.

3755, seeks to codify the protections outlined by the Supreme Court precedent of Roe v.

Wade.

No House Republicans supported the bill in the House.

The bill is likely to fail in the Senate, where a minority of senators can block the passage of the bill.

