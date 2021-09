Amarinder Singh to arrive in Delhi today, likely to meet Amit Shah| Oneindia News

Vetran Congress leader and former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh will arrive in New Delhi on Tuesday evening.

He is expected to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda.

Speculations are there that he is likely to join the BJP.

