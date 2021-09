Amarinder Singh meets NSA Ajit Doval in Delhi, says not joining BJP | Oneindia News

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh revealed that he is not joining the BJP but also said that he is definitely not going back in Congress.

Singh today met with NSA Ajit Doval in Delhi, yesterday he met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, fueling speculations of him joining the saffron party.

