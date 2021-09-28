Pfizer submits COVID-19 vaccine for kids research to FDA

Pfizer has submitted research to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine in children.
Pfizer has submitted research to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine in children.
Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday that they had submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration in the hopes of having their..
Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday that they had submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration in the hopes of having their..