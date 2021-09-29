International Poe Festival and Awards this weekend in Baltimore International Poe Festival and Awards this weekend in Baltimore

ALLAN POE.

THE INTERNATIONALPOE FESTIVAL HASOT BHIN-PERSON AND ONLINE EVENTS.E POWROTE HIS MOST FAMOUSPOEMS AND STORIES IN OTHERCITIES - BUT HE DIED HERE INBALTIMORE..

THE FESTIVAL ISHELD CLOSE TO THE DATE OF HISDEATH, WHICH WAS OCTOBER THE7TH.OF.

1849..

IT'S SAID THATHE WAS LAST SEEN DRINKING AT ABARIN FELLS POINT - WHICH ISNOW "THHE ORSE YOU CAME IN ON"ALONG THAMES STREET..

HE WASFOUND DEAD A SHORT TIME LATER.THERE WILL BE VENDORS,PERFORMANCES A WNDORKSHOPS ALLWEEKEND, AT THE POE HOUSE ANDMUSEUM IN WEST BALTIMORE..

Wehave poetry readings, we haveballet, Ballet and Body isdoing an interpretation of theTell Tale Heart, we have theBaltimore Cit Pyipe Bandcoming out as well as theNational Edgar Allen Poetheater, just a great numberof different programs on stageMOST OF THE FESTIVAL IS FREETO ATTEND.

WE HAVE LINK AITS WEBSITE AT WMAR 2 NEWS DO