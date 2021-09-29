Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Nasdaq 100 Movers: NXPI, DLTR

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:06s 0 shares 1 views

Nasdaq 100 Movers: NXPI, DLTR
Nasdaq 100 Movers: NXPI, DLTR

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Dollar Tree topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 13.2%.

Year to date, Dollar Tree has lost about 9.6% of its value.

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Dollar Tree topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 13.2%.

Year to date, Dollar Tree has lost about 9.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NXP Semiconductors, trading down 3.2%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is showing a gain of 25.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Micron Technology, trading down 1.2%, and Electronic Arts, trading up 3.8% on the day.

Related news coverage

S&P 500 Movers: NXPI, DISCA

S&P 500 Movers: NXPI, DISCA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Discovery topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index,..

Market News Video

Advertisement