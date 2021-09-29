Nasdaq 100 Movers: NXPI, DLTR

Year to date, Dollar Tree has lost about 9.6% of its value.

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Dollar Tree topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 13.2%.

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Dollar Tree topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 13.2%.

Year to date, Dollar Tree has lost about 9.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NXP Semiconductors, trading down 3.2%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is showing a gain of 25.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Micron Technology, trading down 1.2%, and Electronic Arts, trading up 3.8% on the day.