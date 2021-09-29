Kern Living: It's Time for the Kern County Fair

The Kern County Fair is open and Kern Living checked out all the fun!
Which got Jessica Wills thinking: what is your favorite part of the fair?
She checks out all the food and fun that's to be had this year.
The Kern County Fair is open and Kern Living checked out all the fun!
Which got Jessica Wills thinking: what is your favorite part of the fair?
She checks out all the food and fun that's to be had this year.
it's time to get the party started around and Bri Lancaster of Let's Event joined Kern Living to talk about how they can help you..
Chad Garcia with Squared Away Solar Panel Cleaning, a veteran-owned business, joins Kern Living to talk about how he got started in..