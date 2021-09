Wayne Couzens arrives at Old Bailey for sentencing

A prison van thought to be carrying Wayne Couzens, has arrived at the Old Bailey in central London.

The former Metropolitan Police officer is due to be sentenced today for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard in March.

Report by Chinnianl.

